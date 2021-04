We don’t know yet what fate awaits

The MAGA warrior, young Matt Gaetz,

Who’s had a few unusual dates

That, proudly, he corroborates

With nudie shots to show his mates.

As DOJ investigates

If minors came from other states,

Matt Gaetz’s pal cooperates.

Matt’s party’s silence indicates

That hating Gaetz predominates

In Washington, which celebrates

The sight of Gaetz in dire straits.