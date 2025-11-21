Politics / A Socialist in the White House Zohran Mamdani is certainly not the first democratic socialist to meet with a US president. But his visit with Donald Trump shows the renewal of a historic American movement.

Donald Trump (R) meets with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21, 2025. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

When Zohran Mamdani met with President Trump on Friday, New York City’s mayor-elect did so as a proud democratic socialist.

And a winning one.

None of Trump’s hyperbolic commentary on the New York mayoral campaign, no absurd mischaracterization of Mamdani as a “communist,” no pressure tactic or threat regarding federal funding or ICE raids, could change the fact that the democratic socialism that Mamdani champions has gained traction with voters, in New York and nationally, who are looking anew at alternatives to status-quo politics and status-quo economics.

Trump—who, as he has often said, likes to be around winners—seemed to recognize that after the two men spoke in the Oval Office on Friday. The strikingly congenial tone of their post-meeting press conference felt like a sign that the Trumps of the world have begun to acknowledge—however grudgingly—that democratic socialism is here to stay in contemporary American politics.

Instead of the campaign-season vitriol that Trump aimed at the New York City Democrat, the president said Friday, “I feel very confident that he can do a very good job.”

Trump noted that “a lot of my voters voted for him” on November 4—an acknowledgement that New Yorkers who backed Trump in 2024 because of cost-of-living concerns went to Mamdani, who addressed those concerns with far more specificity, in 2025. And he said that he would be comfortable living in a Mamdani-run New York—a complete reversal of the apocalyptic rhetoric the president and his billionaire allies used during the campaign. He even laughed off a question about Mamdani referring to him as a “fascist,” patting the mayor-elect’s arm and cheerfully telling him he didn’t have to answer for his past statements.

Q: Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?



MAMDANI: I've spoken about–



TRUMP: That's okay. You can just say yes. I don't mind. pic.twitter.com/uWZFRcmGxB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 21, 2025

When it came to ideological differences. Trump went no further on Friday than to say of Mamdani, “He’s got views that are a little out there.”

However Trump describes them, those views proved to be popular in New York City in this year’s election– just as they have proven to be popular across a country where dozens of democratic socialists now serve in the US Senate, the US House, state legislatures, and city halls nationwide.

In his epic November 4 election night victory speech, Mamdani spoke to this reality in the triumphant language of a candidate who had scored a victory not just for himself but also for his democratic socialist ideals.

“For as long as we can remember, the working people of New York have been told by the wealthy and the well-connected that power does not belong in their hands,” declared Mamdani. “Fingers bruised from lifting boxes on the warehouse floor, palms calloused from delivery by handlebars, knuckles scarred with kitchen burns—these are not hands that have been allowed to hold power. And yet, over the last 12 months, you have dared to reach for something greater. Tonight. Against all odds, we have grasped it. The future is in our hands.”