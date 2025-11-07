This Week / November 7, 2025

Maga Meltdown

Layin’ a west egg.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

The Heritage Foundation’s Kevin Roberts speaks at the National Conservative Convention in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025.

For reasons both good and bad, Israel is dividing the Republican Party.

Jeet Heer

Zohran Mamdani participates in the New York City Pride Parade on June 29, 2025.

Despite the attempts by so many in the party’s establishment to paint trans rights as a toxic issue, transphobia was soundly rejected across the country this week.

Gillian Branstetter

No Monarchs!

Unless it’s a butterfly.

OppArt / Anonymous

Mayor to Mayor: Some Advice for Zohran

Keep it simple and focused amid the daily challenges of leading New York City.

Bill de Blasio

New Yorkers in the neighborhood of Astoria, Queens, celebrate as NY1 projects Zohran Mamdani to win the New York City mayoral election on November 4, 2025.

Holding political office is not the same as wielding political power—especially for the left. To win bold demands, social movements must go on the offensive.

Jonathan Rosenblum

Mikie Sherrill, the Democratic governor-elect of New Jersey, takes a photo with attendees on election night in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on November 4, 2025.

There were no bright spots for the GOP this election. Across the country, Democrats running on inclusionary, economically ambitious, pro-immigrant policies won.

Column / Sasha Abramsky