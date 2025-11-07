Maga Meltdown
Layin’ a west egg.
For reasons both good and bad, Israel is dividing the Republican Party.
Despite the attempts by so many in the party’s establishment to paint trans rights as a toxic issue, transphobia was soundly rejected across the country this week.
Unless it’s a butterfly.
Keep it simple and focused amid the daily challenges of leading New York City.
Holding political office is not the same as wielding political power—especially for the left. To win bold demands, social movements must go on the offensive.
There were no bright spots for the GOP this election. Across the country, Democrats running on inclusionary, economically ambitious, pro-immigrant policies won.