Bernie’s out: Senator Sanders suspended his campaign last week, ending many progressives’ hopes of having a standard-bearer for our issues in the presidential election. But that doesn’t mean the fight is over. Ad Policy

Tonight at 6 ET, join historian Matt Karp, political scientist Daniel Schlozman, journalist Kate Aronoff, and moderator Waleed Shahid, spokesperson for Justice Dems, as they discuss the history and future of movement and electoral organizing. Sign up here.