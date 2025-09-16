Politics / Beware the Centrist Dweebs Trying to Ape Zohran Mamdani All over the country, young Democratic candidates are running seemingly Mamdani-style campaigns. But check the fine print.

A screenshot from Liam Elkind’s campaign launch video. (YouTube)

The Democratic Party establishment isn’t having a great year. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani pummeled Andrew Cuomo in the New York City mayoral primary and is cruising to another landslide victory in November. If a Senate primary were held today, Chuck Schumer would lose to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by double digits. And the party’s traditional pro-Israel consensus has become deeply unpopular, with three-quarters of Democrats supporting an arms embargo and agreeing that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

It’s undeniable that rank-and-file Democratic voters are fed up with the party’s leadership and ready for change. According to Quinnipiac, congressional Democrats have hit all-time low approval ratings three separate times this year. Not only are they 53 points underwater with registered voters, but they’re also a stunning 13 points down among Democrats themselves, with the downward trend showing no signs of slowing.

When Split Ticket’s Lakshya Jain first wrote about this phenomenon in February, he proposed that the Tea Party–esque primary challengers it might produce wouldn’t be ideologically motivated:

The scenario I am speculating on here is one where a whole ton of established lawmakers, such as 80-year-old Dick Durbin, are forced to the exits and are replaced by younger, more outwardly-idealistic “fighters,” whether by means of retirement or primary challenges. You may call it a revolution on an age-based axis, or on a “combativeness” axis, rather than one waged on the traditional, ideological “leftist vs centrist” front.

Democratic Party careerists across the country, sensing an opportunity to rise through the ranks, want to make this prediction a reality. They’re launching sleek campaigns for office, and on the surface, many seem cut from the Mamdani mode. They’re young, energetic, and aggressive on social media, and they talk a big game about intergenerational change.

But nobody should be fooled. Rather than offering a real alternative to the status quo (“combativeness,” after all, is not an ideological platform), this crop of candidates is repackaging the boring, moderate politics of the Democratic establishment with inauthentic videos and forced rhetoric. Even worse, some are running to the right of the incumbents they seek to replace, so they can court the same donors and special interests that have controlled—and hollowed out—the party for decades.

Some of the first candidates to adopt this style emerged in the days after October 7. Against the backdrop of Israel raining bombs down on Gaza, three young Democratic candidates decided to capitalize on the ongoing genocide to bolster their own campaigns. Isaiah Martin, Zak Malamed, and Joe Vogel wrote a joint letter to President Biden “to thank him for his leadership in support of Israel” and endorse his $14.3 billion funding request “to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment towards Israel.”

This blatant pandering to AIPAC didn’t do their campaigns any favors; of the three, Vogel was the only one to make it onto the ballot, losing his primary by 14 points. But Martin is trying again next year, betting that his continued opposition to an arms embargo, proximity to the Biden administration, and support from fellow Gen Z centrists like Olivia Julianna can carry him across the finish line.

Then there’s 34-year-old Democratic strategist George Hornedo’s primary campaign against nine-term Indiana Representative André Carson—which, on paper, has all the hallmarks of a Mamdani-esque revolt. His launch video starts by attempting to connect Carson to Schumer, blasting the “do nothing Democrats” who “got us into this mess.” A New York Times profile labeled Hornedo’s campaign “an expression of frustration with the establishment,” and his stated top priority is to “Get Shit Done.”