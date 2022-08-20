Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Housing Follies1

Re “Does Building Luxury Condos Create More Affordable Housing?,” by Brian Hanlon, Tara Raghuveer, Ned Resnikoff, and John Washington [July 25/Aug. 1]: Los Angeles is a perfect example of the folly of trying to solve a worsening housing crisis through the construction of market-rate housing. Most of the new housing is expensive and depends on zoning waivers for building permits. It also pulls up the price of nearby housing, pushing even more people out. The final result is that those neighborhoods with the most new market-rate housing also have large and growing homeless encampments—today’s Hoovervilles. Faced with the consequences of their failed supply-side housing policies and strong pushback from local residents upset at the encampments, officials have turned to the police to push the homeless to other streets.

Richard Platkin

A Tale of Two Nations

I recently received The Nation’s announcement about its upcoming trip to Cuba. It looks great—and bears absolutely no resemblance to the Nation article on Cuba in the July 25/Aug. 1 issue [“Cuba 12 Months On,” by William M. LeoGrande]. Nowhere does that piece mention the disastrous impact of US sanctions on Cuba or the role of the US government, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the Cuban exile community in Miami in stirring up the “opposition” in Cuba on July 11, 2021. The Nation has been having a serious identity crisis for some time now. Along with David Klion’s feature on China some months back [“What Should the Left Do About China?,” Jan. 24/31] and others, this article is one more example of the rightward pull of the magazine.

Nina Felshin

