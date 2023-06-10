Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

She’s Not the Boss1

Re “Star Power,” by Piper French [May 1/8]: Regardless of what one may think of her leadership of SAG-AFTRA, Fran Drescher is not, as the online title of the article refers to her, a “boss.” She was democratically elected, in a contested election. French even mentions this. You do not use the term “union boss” in earnest for the same reason you do not call CEOs “job creators,” refer to the West Bank as “disputed territory,” label the estate tax the “death tax,” or put a happy face on education vouchers by describing them as “school choice.” These are all asinine right-wing buzzwords, and “union boss” is one of the oldest of them all. It is a smear not only against union leaders but against all workers.

John Lacny

silver spring, md.2

Support Musicians3

Re “A Requiem for My iPod,” by Ethan Iverson [April 17/24]: I really enjoyed the introspection of this article. The CD was a great sonic improvement, but the size of the packaging took away the deep pleasure of reading LP liner notes. And while I like the idea that streaming gives everyone a chance, artists aren’t making what they deserve. I subscribe to Spotify, but I also buy CDs for the sake of supporting the artist.

Alric Knebel4

The Road to 20285

Re “Should Biden Run? A Nation Forum” [April 17/24]: Like most Nation readers (I imagine), Joe Biden was not my first choice in 2020 or even near the top of my list. To those who say his age is the reason why he shouldn’t run again: Should we support some younger politician just because he (let’s be honest, it would be a he) is younger? Who? Gavin Newsom, a slick West Coast elitist? Give me a break. It’s nice to wax poetic about a young, progressive woman of color winning in 2024, but who would have a serious chance? I’ll never forget how, in the last election, some progressives thought that person was Tulsi Gabbard. Based on the race we had the last time, the party is not ready to nominate a progressive dream candidate. Can we learn from how wrong we were about Biden to maybe consider the potential of a Kamala Harris presidency in 2028? It’s not that far away.

Serena Smith

the dalles, ore.6

The Spiritual Left7

Re “Q&A: Marianne Williamson,” by John Nichols [April 3/10]: I have followed Williamson’s work over the past five years as she’s lent her name and time to helping many progressives in the Democratic Party run for elected office. Using an electoral campaign to build a strong progressive wing within the party is a worthwhile task. So is building an alliance between spiritual movements and the secular left. At a time when many Christians have joined a right-wing, misogynist, anti-LGBTQ, white supremacist movement with powerful allies in politics and the courts, we should welcome this articulate and passionate representative of a spiritual constituency who has the moral clarity and courage to challenge the neoliberal economic policies of the past 50 years.

Yanique Joseph

Executive Director, Haitian Renaissance Institute8