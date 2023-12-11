Hasn’t Kevin McCarthy Humiliated Himself Enough?

Hasn’t Kevin McCarthy Humiliated Himself Enough?

Hasn’t Kevin McCarthy Humiliated Himself Enough?

Leaving Congress, he endorses Trump and says he’s even open to a cabinet job in a second Trump term.

Joan Walsh
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Most Republicans who’ve had their careers destroyed by Donald Trump have denounced the twice-impeached former president. But not the man he once called “My Kevin.” Even as the former House speaker slinks out of Congress in humiliation this month, his leadership doomed by his attempts to kowtow to both Trump and the anti-Trumpers in his caucus, Kevin McCarthy says he’ll be voting for the ex-president next year.

It’s just a formality: While McCarthy stayed technically neutral while he was speaker, he embraced Trump at every opportunity. But on CBS News Sunday Morning he formally endorsed him, and he even said he’d take a Trump cabinet role “if I’m the best person for the job.”

Let Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, and Adam Kinzinger leave Congress with their self-respect intact. I guess since McCarthy long ago learned to live without his, he can imagine working under Trump’s thumb. Two other guys whose leadership was ruined by Trump, former House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan, wasted no time distancing themselves from the man who’s now calling himself a “day one” dictator. (Ryan was recently further humiliated by Trump, when he was caught publicly lobbying a Wisconsin ally, Representative Mike Gallagher, to endorse Nikki Haley only to have Gallagher quickly back Trump.)

Let McCarthy’s willingness to serve Trump stand as another example of what we’re likely to see in a second Trump term. As all of those articles warning that Trump would assume dictatorial rule made clear over the last week, one big reason Trump’s power would likely go unchecked is that he’d fill his administration with DC lackeys. We wouldn’t see the likes of Gens. John Kelly, John Mattis, Mark Milley, or H.R. McMaster—all of whom eventually stood up to Trump, even if it was too late and too privately to keep the nation from harm. “My Kevin,” the first guy ever ousted as speaker of the house, would fit right in with lackeys like Steven Miller, Jason Miller, and John McEntee.

And that’s after Trump didn’t do much to help McCarthy hold on to his seat in October, when eight Freedom Caucus members toppled him over a temporary budget deal with President Biden. Trump denounced the spending deal McCarthy had made, and when the speaker lost the vote, the former president immediately endorsed flamethrower Jim Jordan, who is even less popular than McCarthy. There’s still a presidential primary race, even though Trump’s lead on the rest of the field is growing—he’s up almost 30 points over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in this week’s NBC News/Des Moines Register Iowa poll. And 70 percent of Trump supporters say their minds are made up, compared to roughly 30 percent for the few who say they’re backing DeSantis or Haley.

Who knows what if anything McCarthy will wind up doing for Trump. He claimed after he lost the speakership that he would stay in Congress. “I’m not resigning. I got a lot more work to do,” he told reporters. Not sure what that work turned out to be; McCarthy quickly changed his mind, vacating his seat a year before the election and leaving successor Mike Johnson with a three-vote GOP margin.

But McCarthy isn’t likely to change his mind about Trump. As Trump continues to embrace the title of “dictator”—if only “for one day,” as he said this weekend, folks like McCarthy will line up behind him. He did urge Trump against that kind of talk, telling CBS’s Robert Costa, “He needs to stop it.” But he endorsed Trump, in conversation with Costa, nonetheless. We know McCarthy can handle a lot of humiliation; he endured 15 ballots before becoming speaker last January. There will be no shortage of self-abasing roles for McCarthy to play in a second Trump term.

Joan Walsh Joan Walsh, a national affairs correspondent for The Nation, is  a coproducer of The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show and the author of What’s the Matter With White People? Finding Our Way in the Next America. Her new book (with Nick Hanauer and Donald Cohen), Corporate Bullsh*t: Exposing the Lies and Half-Truths That Protect Profit, Power and Wealth In America, will be published October 31 by the New Press.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 4:00 pm

Hasn’t Kevin McCarthy Humiliated Himself Enough?

Joan Walsh
Today 10:32 am

Socialism and Disney Are Incompatible

Ariel Dorfman
Today 10:20 am

“That Was the Pilot’s Mission, to Destroy My Home”: Gaza War Diary, Part 3

Atef Abu Saif
Today 9:58 am

Why Netanyahu Bolstered Hamas

Jeet Heer
Today 8:30 am

Around the World, Authoritarians Are Rising

Tjeerd Royaards

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith