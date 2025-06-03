Politics / Joni Ernst’s Cruelty and Sarcasm Might Cost Her Her Job Iowa’s Republican senator says gutting Medicaid is no worry because “we all are going to die.” Voters seem to disagree. Edit

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, arrives for a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

(Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

US Rep. Mark Pocan, the Wisconsin Democrat who is widely recognized by strategists in both parties as one of the most politically savvy members of Congress, has been arguing for months that the way to upend GOP control of the House and Senate is by simply allowing his conservative colleagues to reveal their own cruelty. “When they show up for actual town meetings, which is not very often, they can’t help themselves. They’re condescending, and they say things that are incredibly out of touch,” explains the former Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair, who has been working with grassroots groups since February to pressure Republican representatives and senators to hold town hall meetings.

Pocan’s not trying to trap Republicans in unfair circumstances. He just wants them to be themselves. Why? Because, Pocan contends, when voters witness the overt callousness and cynicism of congressional Republicans, they will start to question whether their GOP representatives and senators are on their side. And if the offending Republican members of Congress cling to their cruelty, with arrogant excuses for wrongheaded statements, that will finally open up the debate that the United States should be having about a GOP strategy to shred the safety net in order to fund tax cuts for billionaires. Could such a debate influence the direction of the 2026 midterm elections? Could it end up defeating enough toxic Republicans to flip control of the U.S. House? And potentially the Senate? “Sure,” he says. “If they keep defending things like Medicaid cuts, they’re going to beat themselves.”

A test case for that theory emerged last week. Prominent Republicans, recognizing the threat that their own words and deeds pose to their reelection prospects, have tended to avoid traditional town meetings. For the most part, they’d prefer not to face engaged voters who can, and often do, ask tough questions. But Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst decided to take a calculated risk on holding a session in north-central Iowa’s overwhelmingly Republican Butler County. As it happened, Ernst’s wildly inappropriate remarks from the session went viral – in Iowa immediately, and then nationally. The GOP senator’s casual dismissal of sincere concerns about Medicaid cuts caused jaws to drop. Unsatisfied merely to lie to voters by mouthing poll-tested GOP talking points—“we don’t need to see illegal immigrants receiving benefits,” “we are going to focus on those that are most vulnerable”—Ernst mocked her constituents for griping about the loss of life-saving care by telling them they were all “going to die” anyway.

Ernst’s remarks drew instant rebukes from Democrats and headlines in Iowa media. Suddenly, the Republican aversion to town meetings seemed to make a lot more sense. Still, there was a prospect that the senator could clean up the mess she’d made with a sincere–or, at the least, seemingly sincere–expression of regret for ill-chosen words.

Ernst delivered something else altogether.

The senator added insult to injury by filming an “apology” video in what looked to be a cemetery and suggesting that Iowans who fretted about well-documented GOP threats to the social-safety net were simpletons who still await visits from the tooth fairy.

What happened in Butler County didn’t stay in Butler County. It became the talk of Iowa, a state where local and national Republicans had expected Ernst to coast to re-election in 2026. And it caught the attention of Democrats well beyond Iowa, who recognized that the list of state with competitive Senate races might just have expanded.

Here was a top Republican revealing the reality that, in their headlong rush to cut taxes for the billionaires who fund their campaigns, Trump’s congressional allies couldn’t care less about who gets hurt. “Republicans have now said the quiet part out loud,” observed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York. “The extremists are taking your healthcare away. And they don’t care if people die.” On the ground in Iowa, State Senator Zach Wahls mused, “Yes Joni, we are all going to die, but it shouldn’t be our SENATORS who are killing us.”

The most devastating response came from Ernst’s colleague Senator Tina Smith, of the neighboring state of Minnesota. Smith posted a video of the Iowan’s tone-deaf statement and wrote, “I thought my job as Senator was to try to keep my constituents alive.”

This essential premise—that senators should be enthusiastically on the side of the people they are elected to represent—is hardwired into the American political sensibility. It runs deep, especially when it comes to the preservation of Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security. So deep that it has the potential to create real political trouble for politicians who, like Ernst, display open disdain for the well-founded fears of home-state voters.