Politics / October 17, 2025

Jeopardy

The gaslight zone.

More from The Nation

Donald Trump smiles during an announcement in the Oval Office on October 16, 2025.

Another Banner Week for White Supremacists Another Banner Week for White Supremacists

In this week's Elie v. U.S., The Nation's justice correspondent connects the dots between the Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Case and Trump’s whites-only refugee policy.

Elie Mystal

Donald Trump speaks with US Vice President JD Vance (L) during a meeting with President of Argentina Javier Milei in the Cabinet Room at the White House on October 14, 2025

JD Vance Thinks That Tomorrow Belongs to Hitler-Loving Young Republicans JD Vance Thinks That Tomorrow Belongs to Hitler-Loving Young Republicans

In a post-shame era, racist slurs and Nazism can be shrugged off.

Jeet Heer

Voting-rights protesters outside the US Supreme Court as the justices heard the reargument of Louisiana v. Callais, which is poised to undo Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Welcome to the Age of the Robertsmander Welcome to the Age of the Robertsmander

The chief justice has let partisan gerrymanders flourish, and created the conditions for near-permanent minority rule.

David Daley

Fighting To

Fighting To Fighting To

Prevent this.

OppArt / Mark Kaplan

Letters Icon

Letter to the Editor From Representative Steve Cohen Letter to the Editor From Representative Steve Cohen

The Democratic congressman from Tennessee takes issue with our article about his primary opponent.

Our Readers

Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

The Profound Shame of JD Vance The Profound Shame of JD Vance

Trump’s lapdog defends racist Young Republicans as “boys,” while some are almost his age—as they slur Indian women, like his wife, Usha, as “dirty.” How much did he get for his so...

Joan Walsh