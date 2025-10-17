Jeopardy
The gaslight zone.
The gaslight zone.
In this week's Elie v. U.S., The Nation's justice correspondent connects the dots between the Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Case and Trump’s whites-only refugee policy.
In a post-shame era, racist slurs and Nazism can be shrugged off.
The chief justice has let partisan gerrymanders flourish, and created the conditions for near-permanent minority rule.
Prevent this.
The Democratic congressman from Tennessee takes issue with our article about his primary opponent.
Trump’s lapdog defends racist Young Republicans as “boys,” while some are almost his age—as they slur Indian women, like his wife, Usha, as “dirty.” How much did he get for his so...