Politics / The Profound Shame of JD Vance Trump’s lapdog defends racist Young Republicans as “boys,” while some are almost his age—as they slur Indian women, like his wife, Usha, as “dirty.” How much did he get for his soul? Edit

Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

At first I saw it as a “dog bites man” story. A posse of “young” Republicans (as old as 40) got caught by Politico on a 28,000-post text thread praising Hitler, threatening their (fellow Republican) enemies with “gas chambers” and “rape,” slurring Black people as monkeys and “watermelon people,” denouncing LGBTQ people as “fags” and worse, and also insulting Indian women as “dirty.” Are we really supposed to be surprised?

Politico reported the exchange “is part of a trove of Telegram chats…spanning more than seven months of messages among Young Republican leaders in New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont.”

Surprisingly to me, a fair number of Republicans found it in their withered souls to denounce these ugly fools. A few of the guilty actually got fired. But someone who stuck up for them? Vice President JD Vance.

“The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys,” Vance said on The Charlie Kirk Show. “They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do. And I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke—telling a very offensive, stupid joke—is cause to ruin their lives.” Earlier he posted on X: “I refuse to join the pearl clutching.”

A couple of things, JD. They are not all, or even mostly, “kids.” You’re 41; the creepy Peter Giunta, who started the group chat to gin up support for his doomed bid to head the Young Republicans, is 31. An aide to New York Assemblyman Mike Reilly, Giunta got fired today. Giunta’s bid to run the Young Republicans was backed by Representative Elise Stefanik, MAGA weathervane, who is likely to challenge New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as well as the original Young Republican “ratfucker” Roger Stone. Other members of the chat are elected officials, or elevated staffers of elected officials.

Politico reports 251 of the texts in the group contained racial, ethnic, antisemitic, or gendered slurs, and/or threats of violence. These are not boys in the back of the schoolyard; these are men in positions of Republican Party power.