The system worked; the guardrails held. Except they almost didn’t. But thanks to a cadre of white Republican men, we still live in a free country.

Ultimately, that was the message of the first three days of the House January 6 committee hearings, whether intended or not.

I know: This was a calculated and likely wise decision to focus not at all on Trump’s Democratic critics but to rely on former Trump Republicans. And I am vastly underselling these hearings, on one level. We got photos, videos, and devastating first-person testimony we hadn’t before. Clearly, the guardrails almost came off. The first-day testimony of Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards—“I was slipping in people’s blood”—will stay with me forever. Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump “summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” in the words of committee vice-chair Republican Liz Cheney. “Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy,” archconservative lawyer J. Michael Luttig told the committee in the third hearing.

In the end, though, these early hearings left us with a tedious yet shocking reality: For at least two months, the "good" Trump staffers—lawyers and others in the inner circle, the so-called "Team Normal"—spent all their time fighting crazy, implausible theories about nonexistent voter fraud, and nonexistent (at least legally) ways to overturn the Electoral College vote and give the election to Trump. And yet none of them came to the American public and screamed, "Holy shit! Please look at what's happening here!"

And given what we learned, in three days of hearings, everyone who testified absolutely should have.

Day three of the hearings laid that out most clearly. It focused on how Trump and his allies tried to bludgeon Vice President Mike Pence into using his supposed power to somehow thwart what is historically the ceremonial counting of Electoral College votes, which would certify Joe Biden’s victory, on January 6. The hearing’s revelations were supposed to be shocking, but except for some new (and truly chilling) video of ugly violent insurrectionists calling for Pence to be brought out and strung up, it was oddly numbing.

We learned how much time Pence staffers spent talking to Chapman University law professor John Eastman, a nobody with a couple of nothing ideas about how to overturn Biden's election. The committee heard about day after day of meetings, with Pence and/or staffers listening to ideas Eastman himself would, at times, disown. But why were so many people around Trump, even from so-called Team Normal, and around Pence, meeting with Eastman constantly? Hint: to appease Trump, their deranged boss. But that's an explanation, not an excuse.

And it wasn’t just Eastman, remember. Before Eastman’s insanity, White House staff, and Pence’s staff, were daily having to deal with obviously lame claims of voter fraud from Rudy Giuliani and his band of should-be inmates. They’d shoot them down, and come back to work the next day and do it again.

We’re supposed to be grateful that Trump and Pence staffers shot down those theories and thwarted Trump’s ability to illegally overturn the 2020 election and hold on to power.

And I guess I am.

But none of them went openly to the media. Sure, we remember the leaks to favored reporters at The Washington Post and The New York Times, some of whom undersold what they were told, and saved the gory details for their books. We got “leaks,” but leaks are easily undermined. We needed whistleblowers, and we never got them.

A name and a face from one of these white, male Republican heroes, before the violence of January 6, might have averted it. Let’s focus on Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short. He said he alerted his boss’s Secret Service detail to the alarming possibility that Trump’s escalating attacks on Pence for refusing to reject Biden’s electoral vote majority might put his boss in danger. Which they did.

Good job, Marc! But why not, publicly, warn the whole country? Or at least the whole Capitol? Perhaps he tried, and that didn’t come out at the hearings. Most ridiculously, Short told Wolf Blitzer last week that he didn’t believe reports that Trump said Pence “deserved” what the mob was serving up. He’s still cleaning up on aisle nine, waiting for someone, either Trump or some GOP wing nut tied to him to return to unchecked power.

And then there’s Pence himself. Like so many other Republican men paraded as heroes at the three days of hearings, Pence did indeed, ultimately, act to save democracy. His counsel Greg Jacob insisted his boss’s first impulse was to resist efforts, especially by the farcical Eastman, to get him to use his so-called powers to somehow reject the Electoral Votes he was supposed to preside over counting. But that doesn’t totally ring true: Pence ran around to various friends and advisers, including former vice president Dan Quayle and Luttig, to see if he could find a way to follow Trump’s orders.

Ultimately, he did not. But even after he rejected Trump’s efforts to get him to overturn Biden’s election, Pence still failed to challenge Trump’s delusional view that Democrats had cheated their way to the White House. To my knowledge, he never has. That would take real courage. But like so many other Republicans, Pence doesn’t have it.