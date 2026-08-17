Politics / Is America in the Grip of a Foreign Power? A vital discussion on the state of the Israel lobby.

Israel’s Lobby is a new book by Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick



One of the greatest stories in American domestic affairs is how the far-right government of a small Middle Eastern country came to hold a controlling interest in United States foreign policy. Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick’s new book, Israel’s Lobby, combines investigative journalism and political science to tie together the stories of American and Israeli oligarchs capturing the policymaking process in successive presidential administrations and the geopolitical, and domestic consequences of American foreign policy sold to the highest bidder. But are long-held assumptions finally shifting? If so, how and to what consequence? Nation editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel, author and Nation columnist Jeet Heer, author and activist Daniel Levy, and Clifton and Lustick discussed these questions on August 12 in a no-holds-barred conversation.