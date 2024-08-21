I Saw Racist Candidate George Wallace in 1968

…and I see racist candidate Trump in 2024. We’re not going back!

Jos Sances
OppArt series.

Jos SancesJos Sances has made his living as a printmaker and muralist for more than 45 years in the San Francisco Bay Area.


