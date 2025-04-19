This Week / April 18, 2025

I AM KILMAR

Greene Shoots.

Click for free download of Steve Brodner’s I AM KILMAR illustration for use in demos or socials.

Hold the powerful to account by supporting The Nation

The chaos and cruelty of the Trump administration reaches new lows each week.

Trump’s catastrophic “Liberation Day” has wreaked havoc on the world economy and set up yet another constitutional crisis at home. Plainclothes officers continue to abduct university students off the streets. So-called “enemy aliens” are flown abroad to a mega prison against the orders of the courts. And Signalgate promises to be the first of many incompetence scandals that expose the brutal violence at the core of the American empire.

At a time when elite universities, powerful law firms, and influential media outlets are capitulating to Trump’s intimidation, The Nation is more determined than ever before to hold the powerful to account.

In just the last month, we’ve published reporting on how Trump outsources his mass deportation agenda to other countries, exposed the administration’s appeal to obscure laws to carry out its repressive agenda, and amplified the voices of brave student activists targeted by universities.

We also continue to tell the stories of those who fight back against Trump and Musk, whether on the streets in growing protest movements, in town halls across the country, or in critical state elections—like Wisconsin’s recent state Supreme Court race—that provide a model for resisting Trumpism and prove that Musk can’t buy our democracy.

This is the journalism that matters in 2025. But we can’t do this without you. As a reader-supported publication, we rely on the support of generous donors. Please, help make our essential independent journalism possible with a donation today.

In solidarity,

The Editors

The Nation

More from The Nation

Presidential timber? United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain speaks to guests at an election-night watch party.

Shawn Fain for President! Shawn Fain for President!

Centrist Democrats hate the union leader because he puts the working class first.

Jeet Heer

Pam Bondi, US attorney general, and Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, during a press conference at Port Everglades on April 9, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

If Trump Sounds Like He Wants a Police State, That’s Because He Does If Trump Sounds Like He Wants a Police State, That’s Because He Does

And so do all of his cronies.

Chris Lehmann

The Gulf

The Gulf The Gulf

The Un-United States of America.

OppArt / Tjeerd Royaards

US President Donald Trump, center right, and Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's president, center left, during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2025.

Trump, Bukele, and the Growing Assault on the Rule of Law Trump, Bukele, and the Growing Assault on the Rule of Law

What's going on here fits the description of “fascism” to a tee.

Sasha Abramsky

Eggflation

Eggflation Eggflation

Egg prices skyrocketed to more than $12 a dozen in certain regions of the country. Is America great again?

OppArt / Martha Lewis

An interfaith prayer vigil for Kilmar Abrego Garcia is held at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2025, during the visit of El Salvador's president.

Trump Could Bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia Home if He Wanted To Trump Could Bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia Home if He Wanted To

As much as Donald Trump wants the public to believe this is in the hands of “the world’s coolest dictator,” he is holding all the cards.

Joan Walsh