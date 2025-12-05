 “I Am a Citizen”

More from The Nation
Are Most Americans Even Paying Attention? Are Most Americans Even Paying Attention?
In this week’s Elie v. U.S., The Nation’s justice correspondent digs into the latest legal news, Trump news, and Nuzzi news—along with a look at how few people actually follow sai...
The Revolt of the Republican Women The Revolt of the Republican Women
Speaker Mike Johnson’s sexism is fueling an unexpected uprising within the GOP caucus.
Look Up! Look Up!
Our addiction to cell phones is distracting from the world around us.
Can These Politician Activists Make it to Congress? Can These Politician Activists Make it to Congress?
Cori Bush and Kat Abughazaleh discuss how to win in politics without selling out.
Does Dementia Have You? Does Dementia Have You?
Take this simple test.
A Desperate Trump Is Stirring Up Race Hatred A Desperate Trump Is Stirring Up Race Hatred
A barrage of bad economic news has spurred Trump to unleash his hate-infested id on any nonwhite target that flits through his overtaxed brainpan.