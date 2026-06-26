Hillbilly Algae

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Here’s how to help Venezuela:

Airlink

Airlink is working with airline and logistics partners to mobilize humanitarian partners to help communities across Venezuela by sending:

Search and rescue and emergency medical teams

Disaster assessment and management teams

Urgently-needed aid, including medical supplies, medicines, water filters, food, shelter supplies and more

With damage to the largest airport in Venezuela, Simón Bolívar International Airport, temporarily pausing flights into the country, Airlink is working to find routes for responders. For more information, click here.

Americares

Americares trains local health workers to help people cope with the trauma of natural disasters and provides medical assistance to health facilities throughout the country. The Americares emergency team, including staff from the region, is assessing urgent health needs for survivors. They are also coordinating their response with the Pan American Health Organization, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and other disaster response organizations. Click here to learn more.

CORE

CORE, or Community Organized Relief Effort, delivers life-saving resources in the immediate aftermath – and empowers communities to be self-reliant in the long run. Its emergency response team is deploying and actively coordinating with trusted partners to assess the widespread needs on the ground. Visit CORE’s website for more information.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief maintains emergency medicines commonly requested during earthquake events, including wound care, surgical supplies, antibiotics, field medic packs to equip first responders and search and rescue crews, and more. The organization will continue to respond to requests in the region as they become known. To discover more about the relief efforts, click here.

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) works to help people overcome significant barriers to health care by providing essential medical services and supporting the local health system. MSF teams in Caracas are assessing the situation and donating emergency trauma kits to hospitals. For more information on MSF, visit the website.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM)

GEM is a disaster relief organization. The GEM team, partnered with I Love Venezuela, is currently mobilizing in response to the developing situation. The reconnaissance and emergency response teams will be assessing needs, coordinating with local partners, and beginning response operations. To learn more about GEM, click here.

International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC)

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) said the Venezuelan Red Cross is continuing care in a network of hospitals and polyclinics. Rescue teams are supporting evacuation and search efforts. The Venezuelan Red Cross said its headquarters was among the buildings affected by the earthquake and the group is accounting for the safety of its staff and volunteers. Click here to learn more about IFRC’s relief efforts..

International Rescue Committee (IRC)

IRC teams are on the ground in Venezuela delivering urgent health, nutrition, WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene), protection, education, food security, and livelihood services. For more details on IRC in Venezuela, click here.

Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief is launching an emergency appeal to support those affected. Its members will be working with partners and local authorities to deliver lifesaving aid. For more information, including how to donate, click here.

OCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is rapidly deploying urban search and rescue teams — highly specialized emergency response units — through the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group, a U.N. advisory body. To discover more about OCHA, visit the website.

Project HOPE

Project HOPE is a U.S.-based international humanitarian aid nonprofit. The organization is mobilizing medical assistance, with international emergency medical personnel and a K-9 search and rescue team on standby. For more information, including how to support, click here.

Save the Children

The international youth humanitarian group says it has already released emergency funds and stands ready to deliver health services, child protection support, shelter, food and essential relief items as needed. Click here to discover more about Save the Children.

World Central Kitchen

Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen also is on the ground in Venezuela providing food and water to evacuated residents, first responders and tourists. World Center Kitchen typically activates a network of local restaurants, food trucks and emergency kitchens. Visit the website to learn more about World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts.

World Food Program USA

World Food Program USA — and the international program The World Food Programme — delivers lifesaving food aid and is gearing up to support emergency response efforts in Venezuela. For more information including donations, click here.

World Vision

The aid organization World Vision has people in Venezuela and said it was activating its emergency response including:

Emergency food assistance to prevent hunger and malnutrition

Clean water and hygiene supplies to reduce the spread of disease

Temporary shelter materials for families who have lost their homes

Medical care and essential supplies for those injured or at risk

Child-friendly spaces to provide safety, stability, and emotional care after trauma

Click here to learn more about World Vision’s aid efforts.