Hegseth's Quantico Farce: Terrifying, or Oddly Reassuring? Trump and the defense secretary summoned top military leaders to the side of authoritarianism and abuse, but the officers did not thrill to the message.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at a podium gesticulating in front of a large American flag. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Nobody knew why Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth summoned 800 of the top US military leaders, from posts all over the world, to the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, yesterday for the most costly and boring pep rally in world history. He wanted to liberate the “warrior ethos” in the men—and the handful of women present, he said in his speech to them. The gathering marked “the liberation of America’s warriors, in name, in deed and in authorities,” he went on. “You kill people and break things for a living. You are not politically correct and don’t necessarily belong always in polite society.”

Maybe Hegseth thought he was addressing the latest class of ICE recruits. How could he tell that auditorium packed with distinguished officers, uniformed and adorned in medals, sitting with perfect posture, that they “don’t necessarily belong always in polite society”? That was one moment—there were many others—when I couldn’t help but wonder what the assembled were thinking. Probably something along the lines of what Air Force veteran Senator Mark Kelly told reporters after the speech: “This is what you get when you install the Saturday morning news guy as secretary of defense.” Or as someone quipped: “Secretary Kegstand.” At any rate, he got no applause and no laughter from the crowd.

Hegseth took the opportunity to announce a few new rules, including what he called “grooming standards.” “No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression. We’re going to cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards,” he said. That prohibition on beards is frankly racist, since Black men disproportionately suffer from a skin condition that makes shaving painful, sometimes impossible. But it doesn’t stop there. Since he is “directing that war fighters in combat jobs execute their service fitness test at a gender-neutral age normed male standard scored above 70 percent,” women will be out of combat unless they can match the exact fitness standards of men. He lifted the ban on cruel hazing of young recruits in training, and seemed to encourage torture of enemy combatants. He mocked so-called “rules of engagement” as “weak” and “woke.” Oh, and no fatties allowed in Hegseth’s warrior corps.

“If the secretary of war can do regular hard PT [physical training], so can every member of our joint force,” he said. “Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops. Likewise, it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and the world. It’s a bad look. It is bad, and it’s not who we are.” So, decrees Hegseth, “today, at my direction, every member of the joint force at every rank is required to take a PT test twice a year, as well as meet height and weight requirements twice a year every year of service.”

What were these men thinking when their morbidly obese commander in chief waddled onstage moments later for a 72-minute harangue? Trump made news with his speech, by warning these leaders that their mission is changing, and that they soon will be increasingly focusing on “the enemy within.”

But he larded his chilling call to illegally use military force against the “enemy within” with loony tunes complaints about Joe Biden, who he insisted signed each officer’s formal commission with an autopen. Not Trump: He told them he delighted in signing them personally. “I love my signature. I really do. Everyone loves my signature,” he said.

Especially the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump’s eyes were puffy; one eye drooped. He sounded increasingly demented as he droned on. He seemed rattled when those assembled didn’t applaud him either. But he was very clear about these leaders’ new mission: using American cities “as training grounds” for the US military. “Democrats run most of the cities that are in bad shape,” he told the officers. “What they’ve done to San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles—they’re very unsafe places. And we’re going to straighten them out one by one. And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. That’s a war, too. It’s a war from within.”

The head of Veterans for Responsible Leadership blasted the Quantico abomination on social media, particularly Hegseth’s message that the goal of the assembled was to “kill people and break things”: