Deadline Poet / August 27, 2024

Harris Replaces Biden

Calvin Trillin
The torch has been passed: Vice President Kamala Harris with President Biden at the White House in May.
The torch has been passed: Vice President Kamala Harris with President Biden at the White House in May.(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

The switch has The Donald incensed
About who he’s running against.
Republicans now must devise
A new crop of insults and lies
For Harris with which to confront her.
Or will they keep harping on Hunter?

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

