Welcome to the Age of the Robertsmander The chief justice has let partisan gerrymanders flourish, and created the conditions for near-permanent minority rule.

Voting-rights protesters outside the US Supreme Court as the justices heard the reargument of Louisiana v. Callais, which is poised to undo Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Legal Defense Fund)

Poor Elbridge Gerry has gotten a bad rap. Gerrymandering is named after the long-ago Massachusetts governor, even though state legislators from his party drew the wildly creative state senate districts around Boston that would keep Federalist candidates out of power and condemn the founding father to infamy.

But today’s gerrymanders aren’t his fault. Perhaps they should bear the name of the man responsible for them. It’s time we call them Robertsmanders, after John Roberts, the chief justice who created this antidemocratic era and has potentially handed his party control of the US House for many years to come.

This year’s Robertsmandering Armageddon has proceeded along two tracks. Unprecedented mid-decade partisan remapping—already enacted in Missouri, imminent in Ohio, North Carolina, and Kansas, forthcoming in Indiana and Florida, and quite possible in New Hampshire, Kentucky, and Nebraska—could push a dozen House seats into the GOP column 13 months before a midterm vote has been cast.

Now there’s an additional threat. If the US Supreme Court declares Voting Rights Act protections for minority representation to be an unconstitutional use of race—as the conservative supermajority appears poised to do after oral arguments this week in Callais v. Louisiana—it could allow GOP states across the South to erase somewhere between 12 and 19 seats currently held by Black Democrats.

John Roberts is the architect of both tracks. That they have created an electoral bonanza for his party is either the happiest of accidents or the entire point.

Much of our partisan gerrymandering nightmare can be laid at Roberts’s 5–4 decision in a 2019 redistricting case from North Carolina, Common Cause v. Rucho. In that decision, Roberts ruled that partisan gerrymandering was a political issue, beyond the reach of the courts. And he shuttered the courts to future claims against partisan gerrymanders, removing any hope that the judiciary would enforce a national solution to a national problem.

When the history of America’s slide into one-party autocracy is written, this decision will echo as one of the most damaging and shameful cases this court has handed down in a century.

Roberts’s decision arrived in what had been a hopeful moment for reformers, who won anti-gerrymandering ballot initiatives in states all shades of red, blue and purple, as well as in the courts. In one case after another before Rucho, federal judges nationwide, appointed by presidents of both parties, struck down maps drawn by Democrats in Maryland and the GOP in Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, insisting that the courts had the tools to handle extreme partisan gerrymanders. They also recognized that the courts needed to step in, because gerrymandering makes it all but impossible to hold lawmakers accountable via elections.

Roberts ended all of that. Rucho told state lawmakers that no one would police them. It liberated them to draw the most extreme maps they could. Sure, state courts in Texas, Florida, and Ohio might theoretically step in—but in those states and others, the GOP had thought ahead and safely packed them with Federalist Society–groomed true believers, so good luck there.

And while Roberts praised state reformers who created commissions in Michigan and elsewhere, offering, he suggested, more proof that the courts need not get involved, he then slit their throats. The US House, after all, is a national chamber created of maps drawn by states. By removing any means of holding the worst actors accountable, Roberts took away the incentive for any state to embrace reform. Partisan lawmakers in places like Colorado would be suckers to disarm and surrender, while Texas and Florida maximized partisan gains.