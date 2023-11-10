This Week / November 10, 2023

Gaza 5

Removals.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

Joe Manchin surrounded by reporters in the Capitol building.

Joe Manchin, Jeff Weaver, and Jill Stein Walk Into a Bar… Joe Manchin, Jeff Weaver, and Jill Stein Walk Into a Bar…

Actually, it's no joke. All three just showed they're opportunists more interested in themselves than the country’s perilous future.

Joan Walsh

Cori Bush speaks to Rashida Tlaib while both hold candles in front of steps

Why It’s Important to Defend Representative Rashida Tlaib Against Censure, Whether or Not We Agree With Her Why It’s Important to Defend Representative Rashida Tlaib Against Censure, Whether or Not We Agree With Her

The First Amendment doesn’t permit us to punish political expression in America.

Jamie Raskin

Person in white sweater and mask lays down roses in a line

An Establishment Crack-Up, Aided by Mass Protests, Might Actually End This War An Establishment Crack-Up, Aided by Mass Protests, Might Actually End This War

A strategy of outside pressure and inside dissent offers the best path forward on Israel/Palestine.

Jeet Heer

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Community Building Complex of Boone County in Belvidere, Illinois, US, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Forget the Polls—Here’s What Actual Election Results Can Tell Us About 2024 Forget the Polls—Here’s What Actual Election Results Can Tell Us About 2024

There are far more insights to be found in this week’s elections than in theoretical surveys about a vote that won’t happen for a year.

John Nichols

Rats Ahoy

Rats Ahoy Rats Ahoy

Gang way!

OppArt / Anthony Russo

Civilians in Gaza rescue people trapped under rubble

Israel’s War in Gaza, Subsidized by the USA Israel’s War in Gaza, Subsidized by the USA

Reliance on US aid gives the Biden administration leverage to push for a cease-fire, hostage exchange, and an end to the slaughter of civilians—if it can find the political will.

William D. Hartung