This Week / November 10, 2023
Gaza 5
Removals.
Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.
Joe Manchin, Jeff Weaver, and Jill Stein Walk Into a Bar… Joe Manchin, Jeff Weaver, and Jill Stein Walk Into a Bar…
Actually, it's no joke. All three just showed they're opportunists more interested in themselves than the country’s perilous future.
Why It’s Important to Defend Representative Rashida Tlaib Against Censure, Whether or Not We Agree With Her Why It’s Important to Defend Representative Rashida Tlaib Against Censure, Whether or Not We Agree With Her
The First Amendment doesn’t permit us to punish political expression in America.
An Establishment Crack-Up, Aided by Mass Protests, Might Actually End This War An Establishment Crack-Up, Aided by Mass Protests, Might Actually End This War
A strategy of outside pressure and inside dissent offers the best path forward on Israel/Palestine.
Forget the Polls—Here’s What Actual Election Results Can Tell Us About 2024 Forget the Polls—Here’s What Actual Election Results Can Tell Us About 2024
There are far more insights to be found in this week’s elections than in theoretical surveys about a vote that won’t happen for a year.
Rats Ahoy Rats Ahoy
Gang way!
Israel’s War in Gaza, Subsidized by the USA Israel’s War in Gaza, Subsidized by the USA
Reliance on US aid gives the Biden administration leverage to push for a cease-fire, hostage exchange, and an end to the slaughter of civilians—if it can find the political will.