This Week / October 27, 2023

The bell jar.

Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.

More from The Nation

Representative Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) outside the US Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

There’s an ongoing debate about when Biden backers should panic. But with new opponents and new issues, it’s time to start paying attention to the nomination contest.

John Nichols

Joe Biden during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Rose Garden at the White House on October 25, 2023.

These voters may be a deciding factor in Biden's reelection. His backing of Israel's assault on Gaza could turn them against him for good.

Dana El Kurd

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) takes the oath of office.

The message from Mike Johnson’s election is stark: it is not possible for a defender of democracy to serve as a Republican speaker of the House.

John Nichols

House Republicans applaud as US Representative Mike Johnson (R-La.) is elected the new speaker of the House at the US Capitol on October 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Representative Mike Johnson, the recently christened speaker of the House, is an election denier, a religious conservative, and an all-around Trump crony.

Chris Lehmann

Weaponized

In the matrix.

OppArt / Jen Sorensen

Attorney for former US president Donald Trump John Lauro (R) departs the E. Barrett Prettyman US Court House, October 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s Lawyers Should Be Laughed Out of Court Trump’s Lawyers Should Be Laughed Out of Court

The latest attempt by the former president’s legal team to get his election subversion case dismissed is a case study in desperate legal maneuvering.

Elie Mystal