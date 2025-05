Deadline Poet / Flattery Will Get You Everywhere

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2025. (Mandel Ngan / Getty)

“Would it be possible to have a cabinet meeting without

the Kim Jong Il–style tributes?” —Ann Coulter,

regarding Donald Trump’s cabinet meetings

This article appears in the June 2025 issue.

A Trumpworld figure isn’t judged

On how he carries out some duty.

It’s more about the kisses he

Can plant on Donald Trump’s patootie.