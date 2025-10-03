This Week

Fat Elvis Flies Again

And Lincoln too.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, September 30, 2025.

Democrats Must Oppose Trump's War on Venezuela

Trump’s attacks on alleged drug boats are illegal acts of murder. But too many Democrats are shying away from calling the president out.

Jeet Heer

Democracy

Democracy

Is good.

OppArt / Steve Brodner

To many Middle-earth politicos, Sauron’s victory once seemed inevitable.

Trump, Like Sauron, Is Not Inevitable—but Only if We Refuse Despair

J.R.R. Tolkien has a message for us: Don’t give in to Trump.

Aaron Regunberg

What Could Replace Jimmy Kimmel?

What Could Replace Jimmy Kimmel?

Best guess?

OppArt / Jesse Duquette

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at a podium gesticulating in front of a large American flag.

Hegseth's Quantico Farce: Terrifying, or Oddly Reassuring?

Trump and the defense secretary summoned top military leaders to the side of authoritarianism and abuse, but the officers did not thrill to the message.

Joan Walsh

President Barack Obama addresses a Joint Session of Congress concerning healthcare.

The Government Shutdown Is Based on a 16-Year-Old Lie

In 2009, Republicans falsely claimed that the Affordable Care Act would benefit undocumented immigrants. They’re still peddling the same bullshit.

Chris Lehmann