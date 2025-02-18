Politics / Eric Adams Is a Fascist Collaborator By cutting a raw deal with the Trump/Musk regime, the mayor is attacking the very fabric of New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan appearing on Fox & Friends on Friday, February 14, 2025. (Fox News)

Eric Adams’s time as mayor of New York City has been dominated by two things: an assault on the lives of working-class people, and bone-deep corruption on behalf of either Adams or his rich cronies.

This past week, these twin strands fused in a particularly appalling way, when the Trump administration’s Department of Justice strong-armed its own prosecutors into dropping their federal corruption case against Adams. The federal prosecutor who was asked to drop the case has since resigned, as have six other prosecutors.

The scandal has sparked a political crisis. On Monday, four of his deputy mayors resigned, joining a growing list of city leaders who have lost confidence in his leadership. Then, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is considering using her powers to remove Adams from office—an extraordinary step that has never been taken before.

The DOJ’s shocking move came after Adams spent months blatantly begging for some kind of legal reprieve from Trump. But it also came after Adams took step after step to MAGA-fy the city’s government, particularly its approach to immigration.

The quid pro quo here seems to be that Trump will excuse Adams’s criminality in exchange for willing, even outright enthusiastic, support for the White House’s cruel and illegal policies of mass deportation—despite New York City’s strong sanctuary protections, which are intended to prevent cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Danielle Sassoon, the former acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York who resigned over the dismissal of the corruption case, wasn’t afraid to use plain language about the situation. “Rather than be rewarded, Adams’s advocacy should be called out for what it is: an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case,” she wrote in a letter last week.

What’s more, the DOJ advised for the charges against Adams to be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning that they can be refiled in the future. This gives the White House a functional veto on any policy taking place within the city that the Trump administration dislikes.

The real-world effects of this deal were obvious last week. Last Monday, Adams warned his top officials not to criticize Trump or interfere with federal immigration enforcement. On Thursday, Adams met with Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s “border czar,” to discuss ways New York City’s government could collaborate with Trump. As one of Adams’s spokespeople put it, “Mayor Adams has also been clear that he wants to work with the new federal administration, not war with them.” Adams then announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would be allowed to operate at the city’s Rikers Island jail complex.

Then, on Friday, Adams appeared on Fox News with Homan, who made the deal all but explicit. “If he doesn’t come through…. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?,’” Homan said, as Adams grinned alongside him. (Adams and Homan have denied any explicit quid pro quo.)