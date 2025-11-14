This Week

Epstein E-mails Explained

Oval emergency part 2.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

There Are Two Parties: Republicans and Cowards

There Are Two Parties: Republicans and Cowards There Are Two Parties: Republicans and Cowards

In this week’s Elie v. U.S., The Nation’s justice correspondent digs into the fallout from the Democrats’ shutdown letdown. Plus: why the SNAP fight is far from over—and Kim Karda...

Elie Mystal

The King of Destruction.

The King of Destruction. The King of Destruction.

The East Wing of the White House has been destroyed—along with some of the most important values of democracy.

OppArt / Felipe Galindo

An anti-ICE demonstration in Manhattan last month

The MAGA War on City Dwellers Is Backfiring The MAGA War on City Dwellers Is Backfiring

Last week's elections showed that the GOP can't afford to keep demonizing urban America.

David Faris

President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office at the White House on November 6, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Trump’s Trashing of Liberty and Human Worth Trump’s Trashing of Liberty and Human Worth

The Republican Party has deliberately attempted to render healthcare unaffordable and deprive families of the ability to put food on the table.

Column / Sasha Abramsky

The Epstein Scandal Is Snowballing

The Epstein Scandal Is Snowballing The Epstein Scandal Is Snowballing

And Republicans are running scared.

Joan Walsh

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere on November 5, 2025, in the Queens borough of New York City.

Zohran Mamdani’s Internationalism Is Not an Afterthought Zohran Mamdani’s Internationalism Is Not an Afterthought

How Mamdani can make municipal solidarity more than a slogan.

David Adler and Matt Kirkegaard