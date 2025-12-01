Politics / Donald Trump’s Imperialism Is Murdering People—at Home and Abroad Trump’s war crimes deserve legal retribution, but also show why we need an entirely new foreign policy.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump look on during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Landover, Maryland. (Greg Fiume / Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters sometimes celebrate his administration’s policies in terms that are more damning than any rebuke by the president’s harshest critics. A perfect example came after The Washington Post reported that on September 2 Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an order “to kill everybody” aboard a boat off the coast of Trinidad allegedly smuggling drugs.

After the initial blast, two survivors were still alive and clinging to the wreck. According to the newspaper, “The Special Operations commander overseeing the Sept. 2 attack—the opening salvo in the Trump administration’s war on suspected drug traffickers in the Western Hemisphere—ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, two people familiar with the matter said. The two men were blown apart in the water.”

A strong case can be made that everything about this attack was criminal. It was an act of war that required congressional authorization that Trump did not have. Further, even if the boat was smuggling drugs, that still doesn’t justify indiscriminate slaughter. But the killing of struggling survivors is the most clear-cut case of a war crime. It is murder, pure and simple.

There were rare Republicans willing to acknowledge that Trump and Hegseth might have broken the law. Republican Representative Mike Turner of Ohio, for instance, told Face the Nation, “Obviously if that occurred, that would be very serious, and I agree that that would be an illegal act.”

But Turner’s stance is admirable precisely because it is rare. A more typical and revealing response came from Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, who told CNN, “The president and the secretary of war have been very clear. They’re going to use lethality against our enemies—home and abroad.”

Beyond their cringeworthy sycophancy, Mullin’s succinct words are an vindication of the venerable radical theory of the “imperial boomerang.” According to this theory, the techniques of repression an empire imposes on the hinterland inevitably make their way back to the home front. In the Trump era, the imperial boomerang has started hitting back hard, with an administration committed to using unvarnished violence to shore up its power both domestically and internationally. With the National Guard being sent to major American cities and ICE acting as a virtually unrestrained national police force, the homeland has become a battle zone. Last Wednesday, two members of the national guard patrolling Washington, DC, were shot, one fatally. The alleged shooter is an Afghan refugee who fought in a CIA-backed unit in his home country.

The effect of the imperial boomerang is intensifying partly because the Trump administration has taken foreign policy in a more inward-looking direction. Hegseth has pushed for a new national security plan that downgrades great-power competition with China and Russia in order to have the military focus on the American homeland. In keeping with the long tradition of Republican anti-internationalism, that “homeland” includes the entire Western Hemisphere, seen in imperialist terms as being the natural backyard of the United States.