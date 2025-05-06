Politics / Trump Will Regret Messing With Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers The president’s bully politics are blowing up on him internationally, and threats to arrest a Midwestern governor will produce domestic blowback.

Donald Trump and Tony Evers (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)

Donald Trump announced last week that he had just finished “the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and that’s according to many, many people.” That’s predictable spin from a president who, despite the collapse of his approval ratings in recent polls, still imagines that he can convince Americans that he’s always winning.

In fact, Trump’s second-term track record has been distinguished by a penchant for picking fights that he and his allies are destined to lose.

Consider the president’s attempt to bully Canada into submission—either as a deferential trading partner or, more bizarrely, as America’s 51st state. Even as he was talking up his “most successful first 100 days,” the president’s Canada strategy has produced a colossal failure—as voters in that country delivered a stark rebuke to Trump and Trumpism.

Late last year, with then–Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s popularity having tanked, it seemed likely that Canadian voters would decisively end a decade of Liberal Party leadership and replace it with a new right-wing government, led by Conservative Party stalwart Pierre Poilievre. A veteran member of Parliament who was, in many senses, amenable to Trump and to the American’s move-fast-and-break-things approach to governing, Poilievre was the odds-on favorite to become Canada’s next prime minister—with a huge parliamentary majority. That would have made things easier for the new American administration. But Trump could not let things go his way.

Instead of letting Canadians decide their own future, the American president noisily and repeatedly intervened by picking fights that highlighted the threats he posed to Canadian sovereignty.

Those threats upended the Canadian political calculus, as voters, incensed by Trump and recoiling at anything that reminded them of his politics, overwhelmingly rejected Poilievre’s conservatives and gave the Liberals a chance to continue governing under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Conservative wipeout was so profound that Poilievre lost his own seat.

Trump’s Canadian crack-up was not an outlier.

When Australians voted later in the same week, they delivered an even more resounding rebuke to Trumpian politics. Worried by the threat of tariffs, and the US administration’s increasingly erratic behavior, Australians opted to keep the country’s center-left Labor Party in power. More than that—they handed Labor one of the biggest victories in Australian political history. The Trump-echoing leader of the nation’s right-wing coalition, Peter Dutton, who just a few months ago had been seen as a prime minister in waiting, was sent into the political wilderness after losing his own parliamentary seat.

Those results, combined with other political developments from around the world, offer a clear indication that Trump’s bully-boy tactics are making him politically toxic on the international stage.

And they are doing the same thing at home.