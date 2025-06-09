Politics / As a DOGE Bro Sets Up Shop at Treasury, His Wife’s Finances Invite Scrutiny Sam Corcos, the Treasury Department’s new chief information officer, is married to an investor with ties to Russian oligarchs, while funding healthcare ventures that could represent a serious conflict of interest

An anti-DOGE protest outside the US Treasury building in February (Hossein Fatemi / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)

A DOGE associate who was embedded at the Department of Treasury now has a top job at the agency—but his family’s business ties could represent a major conflict of interest, The Nation has learned. Sam Corcos founded a start-up health technology company with Casey Means, whom President Trump recently tapped as his nominee for surgeon general, and now Corcos has been appointed interim chief information officer at Treasury. Yet Corcos has possibly failed to disclose his wife’s own extensive financial ties to the healthcare industry—as well as her business dealings with at least one Russian oligarch under investigation from American intelligence agents.

A highly placed source, who requested anonymity out of fear of professional reprisals, said that there were discussions inside the agency about naming Corcos to the position permanently later this year.

In February, Corcos filled out a mandatory new entrant public financial disclosure report that requires new government hires to disclose a spouse’s assets and income over $1,000. Corcos left the section for his wife, Varvara Russkova Corcos, blank, but Russkova Corcos has spent the last few years presenting herself as the managing partner of a venture capital firm that invests in health technology companies. She continues to keep that job title on her LinkedIn profile and was commenting as an active investor on LinkedIn as recently as one month ago. Two weeks ago, Corcos filed an amendment to his disclosure, adding an investment his wife holds for a health start-up that is funded by the Department of Defense.

Russkova Corcos previously worked for a sanctioned Russian oligarch named Suleyman Kerimov, and after Treasury officials blocked the trust funding his investments because of his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, she went on to create her own venture capital firm. Immediately before she formed that company, she was managing another Kremlin-linked Russian technology investor’s family office. That concern also scouted investment opportunities in health technology.

That Russian investor, Serg Bell, formerly known as Serguei Beloussov, was under investigation by US intelligence as recently as 2022, according to a report in The Washington Post. (Bell did not reply to an email asking him about Russkova Corcos.)

It’s impossible to know whether Russkova Corcos has additional unreported current income or assets that Corcos did not disclose. But it’s clear that her healthcare interests, together with the unknown nature of her investments and her ties to several Russian investors sanctioned or investigated by US agencies raise a potential red flag.

Kel McClanahan, the executive director of National Security Counselors, who represents clients now suing DOGE, argues that Corcos’s elevation doesn’t pass the smell test, even in a Trump administration that’s already steeped in corrupt conflicts of interest. “It is obviously a huge conflict of interest for someone with such significant monetary ties to a hostile foreign country to be any level of officer in the Treasury Department,” McClanahan said.

Russkova Corcos said in an e-mailed statement: “Before my husband entered government service, I exited all of my positions in the venture firm to avoid any potential conflicts and to comply with applicable ethics requirements. We recently realized that one small, residual position had been inadvertently omitted from the original disclosure. As soon as we became aware of the oversight, we filed an amended 278e to correct the record. Transparency and compliance are very important to us, and we’ve worked closely with ethics officials to ensure everything is in order.”

Corcos has not responded to requests for comment. E-mails to the Treasury Department, DOGE and the White House were not returned.

The amendment to Corcos’s disclosure lists Russkova Corcos’s holdings in a medical device company called Sana Health. The company’s website says, “The Department of Defense has granted Sana Health a $3.4 million grant to conduct a pivotal study on PTSD through the first quarter of 2026.”