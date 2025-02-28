This Week

Depraved Tyrant

Your money and your life.

  • Please check out this free download of the Depraved Tyrant art for protest signs and reposting.
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Trump Undoes Environmental Protections

Denying reality as climate disasters spread.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

Elon Musk holds a chain saw during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. The chain saw was a present to Elon Musk from Argentine President Javier Milei.

The Trump administration’s efforts to reorient the country away from cutting-edge research will be felt by nearly every area of science.

Sasha Abramsky

Oaxaca, Mexico, Street Art

Art collectives connect past and present.

OppArt / Subterráneos and Peter Kuper

States Won’t Tell Us How to Win the Next Election. We Need to Look to the Counties.

An accurate understanding of the geography of our nation shows that our reach and power is more promising than we may feel at the moment.

Steve Phillips

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street, speaking at the 2022 J Street National Conference held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

The “pro-Israel, pro-peace” advocacy group has seen its credibility shredded over its floundering response to the war on Gaza.

Norman Solomon

Chris Deluzio, Democratic representative candidate for Pennsylvania, arrives with his family to vote at a polling location in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022.

The left’s almost singular focus on defense is a grave mistake. We must offer a compelling, positive vision of what we are for.

Column / Anthony Flaccavento