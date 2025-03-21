This Week / March 21, 2025

COURT
D’ÉTAT

Courage.

Steve Brodner
Edit

Support independent journalism that exposes oligarchs and profiteers


Donald Trump’s cruel and chaotic second term is just getting started. In his first month back in office, Trump and his lackey Elon Musk (or is it the other way around?) have proven that nothing is safe from sacrifice at the altar of unchecked power and riches.

Only robust independent journalism can cut through the noise and offer clear-eyed reporting and analysis based on principle and conscience. That’s what The Nation has done for 160 years and that’s what we’re doing now.

Our independent journalism doesn’t allow injustice to go unnoticed or unchallenged—nor will we abandon hope for a better world. Our writers, editors, and fact-checkers are working relentlessly to keep you informed and empowered when so much of the media fails to do so out of credulity, fear, or fealty.

The Nation has seen unprecedented times before. We draw strength and guidance from our history of principled progressive journalism in times of crisis, and we are committed to continuing this legacy today.

We’re aiming to raise $25,000 during our Spring Fundraising Campaign to ensure that we have the resources to expose the oligarchs and profiteers attempting to loot our republic. Stand for bold independent journalism and donate to support The Nation today.

Onward,

Katrina vanden Heuvel

Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Trump's Lawless Deportation Machine Should Concern Every American

Trump's Lawless Deportation Machine Should Concern Every American Trump's Lawless Deportation Machine Should Concern Every American

It's only a matter of time before the administration expands its use of the Alien Enemies Act to ever-greater numbers of people from ever-greater numbers of countries.

Sasha Abramsky

President Trump Signs Executive Order To Severely Shrink Department Of Education

Trump Sets His Sights on “Eliminating” Public Education Trump Sets His Sights on “Eliminating” Public Education

Yesterday’s executive order would dismantle the Department of Education, shutting down programs American families rely on.

Chris Lehmann

Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 6, 2025.

Trump’s Order Dismantling the Education Department Continues His Attacks on the Agency Trump’s Order Dismantling the Education Department Continues His Attacks on the Agency

The president plans to sign an executive order directing officials to take all “necessary steps” to shut down the department, but a complete closure would require an act of Congre...

StudentNation / Owen Dahlkamp

Protesters gather against Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez’s decision to abide by President Donald Trump’s order to effectively abandon the county’s stance as a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants, as they make themselves heard outside the Stephen P. Clark Center Government Center on January 31, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Trump’s Deportation Machine A Step-by-Step Guide to Trump’s Deportation Machine

March 21, 2025 COURT D’ÉTAT The machinery of mass deportation is meant to be impossible to stop. But any machine can be brought to a halt, if only we understand how the appar…

Michael Gould-Wartofsky

Donald Trump greets US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on his way to address a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025.

How a Case From 1803 Explains John Roberts’s Approach to Donald Trump How a Case From 1803 Explains John Roberts’s Approach to Donald Trump

Roberts wasn’t “rebuking” Trump when he issued his statement against impeaching judges. He was bending the knee.

Elie Mystal

A screenshot of a Democratic Party of Wisconsin ad about the state Supreme Court race. The text reads

The Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Has Become All About Elon Musk The Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Has Become All About Elon Musk

The richest man in the world is the biggest spender on behalf of a right-wing effort to take control of a state Supreme Court.

John Nichols