Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Federal Whistleblowers Sound Alarm Over Civil Rights at HUD

Federal Whistleblowers Sound Alarm Over Civil Rights at HUD

Two of the federal workers who filed an emergency complaint about the Department of Housing and Urban Development speak out about the Trump administration’s actions.

Q&A / Laura Flanders

Donald Trump greets a child, dressed up in costume, during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Make No Mistake: Trump Is Trying to Steal the Midterms

For MAGA, 2026 will be payback for 2020.

Jeet Heer

A sign advertising a Graham Platner town hall in Ogunquit, Maine.

Maine's Case of Platner Fasciitis

The scandals engulfing the Democratic Senate hopeful expose a rift between the state's provincial and national identities

Matt Alston

De-Evolution Thanks to Big Oil

De-Evolution Thanks to Big Oil

OppArt / Peter Kuper

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, during a news conference in September 2025.

Texas Republicans Are Doubling Down on Banning Capital Gains Taxes

If passed, the constitutional amendment would lock out a potential source of future state funding and disproportionately benefit wealthy households.

StudentNation / Aina Marzia

A man seeking asylum from Colombia is detained by federal agents as he attends his court hearing in immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on October 27, 2025, in New York City.

Trump Is Forcing Millions to Make Cruel Choices

Do you go to your asylum check-in and risk capture by ICE? Without SNAP, what will you give up to feed your kids? How will you pay for healthcare?

Column / Sasha Abramsky