More from The Nation
Federal Whistleblowers Sound Alarm Over Civil Rights at HUD Federal Whistleblowers Sound Alarm Over Civil Rights at HUD
Two of the federal workers who filed an emergency complaint about the Department of Housing and Urban Development speak out about the Trump administration’s actions.
Make No Mistake: Trump Is Trying to Steal the Midterms Make No Mistake: Trump Is Trying to Steal the Midterms
For MAGA, 2026 will be payback for 2020.
Maine’s Case of Platner Fasciitis Maine’s Case of Platner Fasciitis
The scandals engulfing the Democratic Senate hopeful expose a rift between the state's provincial and national identities
De-Evolution Thanks to Big Oil De-Evolution Thanks to Big Oil
Check out all installments in the OppArt series.
Texas Republicans Are Doubling Down on Banning Capital Gains Taxes Texas Republicans Are Doubling Down on Banning Capital Gains Taxes
If passed, the constitutional amendment would lock out a potential source of future state funding and disproportionately benefit wealthy households.
Trump Is Forcing Millions to Make Cruel Choices Trump Is Forcing Millions to Make Cruel Choices
Do you go to your asylum check-in and risk capture by ICE? Without SNAP, what will you give up to feed your kids? How will you pay for healthcare?