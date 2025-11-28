This Week

Boycott Friday!

Robert L. Brooks

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Escalation On Many Fronts

Escalation On Many Fronts

The world’s problems are our problem.

OppArt / Giulio Bonasera

Thanksgiving Without Turkey?

Thanksgiving Without Turkey?

Turkey prices are up roughly 40 percent this year as inflation drags on.

OppArt / Gia Ruiz

An attendee holds a campaign hat reading “Make America Great Again” during a rally for President Trump in Kentucky.

For Voters in Kentucky, Trump Is Losing His Luster

In Martin County, the government shutdown and attacks on food stamps have exposed Donald Trump’s empty promises. To many, that makes him just another politician.

StudentNation / Zachary Clifton

Democratic congressional candidate State Representative Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, attends a campaign event during the special election for the seventh district, on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Can Aftyn Behn Stun the GOP in Tennessee Next Week?

The Democrat has a real chance to flip a deep-red congressional seat. In an exclusive interview, she explains why her bid is shaking up the politics of 2025 (and maybe 2026).

John Nichols

Karoline Leavitt Cheer(mis)leader

Karoline Leavitt Cheer(mis)leader

Trump’s press secretary’s flaming lies.

OppArt / Jeff Gates

Reporter Olivia Nuzzi arrives for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.

The Nuzzi Seizure of Power

The journalist’s rise and fall and rise again looks like a performance of tabloid drama. But really, it’s Beltway access reporting taken to its natural extreme.

Chris Lehmann