Big Brother, 25

Big Brother, 25

Big Brother, 25

Swas Ticker, Degeneration X.

Marc Murphy and Gary Taxali
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Thank you for reading The Nation

We hope you enjoyed the story you just read, just one of the many incisive, deeply-reported articles we publish daily. Now more than ever, we need fearless journalism that shifts the needle on important issues, uncovers malfeasance and corruption, and uplifts voices and perspectives that often go unheard in mainstream media.

Throughout this critical election year and a time of media austerity and renewed campus activism and rising labor organizing, independent journalism that gets to the heart of the matter is more critical than ever before. Donate right now and help us hold the powerful accountable, shine a light on issues that would otherwise be swept under the rug, and build a more just and equitable future.

For nearly 160 years, The Nation has stood for truth, justice, and moral clarity. As a reader-supported publication, we are not beholden to the whims of advertisers or a corporate owner. But it does take financial resources to report on stories that may take weeks or months to properly investigate, thoroughly edit and fact-check articles, and get our stories into the hands of readers.

Donate today and stand with us for a better future. Thank you for being a supporter of independent journalism.

Marc MurphyMarc Murphy is a law professor, trial attorney, and cartoonist based in Louisville, Kentucky. His work is nationally distributed and published weekly in the Louisville Courier Journal.


Gary TaxaliGary Taxali is a Canadian fine artist and illustrator whose work has appeared around the world. He is a tenured faculty member at Ontario College of Art & Design University in Toronto and lectures internationally.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 3:03 pm

Big Brother, 25

Marc Murphy and Gary Taxali
Today 12:53 pm

The Democrats Have a Two-Biden Problem

Jeet Heer
Today 11:30 am

The GOP Is Pat Buchanan’s Party Now

Chris Lehmann
Today 6:41 am

After Trump’s Speech, It’s Absurd to Suggest He Can’t Be Beaten

John Nichols
Today 5:00 am

Do People Think the Economy Is Bad Because the Media Failed, or Because the Economy Is Actually Bad?

Dean Baker and Wesley Bignell

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith