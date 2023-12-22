Politics / The Street and the Elite Can Unite to End Israel’s Criminal War Both realists and idealists realize that Biden’s carte blanche policy of support for Netanyahu is hurting America.

From left, Representatives Elissa Slotkin, Chrissy Houlahan, Mikie Sherrill, and Abigail Spanberger participate in a panel discussion during the DNC Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington, D.C., on October 17, 2019. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Anti-war movements can gain traction only if they are popular fronts, bringing together factions with disparate agendas and ideologies. There are always people who oppose armed conflict out of pacifist principles, whether grounded in religion or philosophy. But committed pacifists are few and far between—never enough by themselves to sway the national security establishment. Broader organizing against war comes from a variety of factors: fear of being conscripted, wishing to avoid soldiers dying for an unnecessary cause, and revulsion at specific tactics that tarnish a nation’s reputation as well as prudential concerns about the financial and diplomatic costs of military adventures.

The anti-war movements that have won a national audience have always combined the street with the elite, scruffy protesters voicing popular anger along with well-tailored policymakers whose Rolodexes include Pentagon and White House staffers. The outcry against the Vietnam War shook national politics because it included not just New Left radicals but also eminently elite figures like the columnist Walter Lippmann, diplomats George Kennan and George Ball, and senators like J. William Fulbright. These habitues of the corridors of power were in a position to add an extra layer to the critique of the war, their cool analysis of strategic folly providing extra ammunition to the moral indignation of ordinary citizens.

Joe Biden has adopted a policy of offering Israel a virtual blank check in its current campaign of retribution against Palestinian civilians (which is being sold as a war with Hamas). To be sure, Biden has offered occasional lip service about the excessive civilian casualties, but he has also repeatedly indicated that there is no daylight between the United States government and Israel in this war.

From the start, Biden’s policy has faced headwind from the left of his own party, with mass protests in major cities combining with criticism from the congressional left. Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, joined by other members of the Squad, have become the face of political opposition to Biden’s unconditional backing of Israel.

But on Tuesday, a letter from a very divergent congressional cohort speaking in a completely different timbre also rebuked Biden. The letter was written by centrist Democrats who have long-standing ties to the military industrial complex and intelligence agencies: Seth Moulton (of Massachusetts), Jason Crow (Colorado), Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey), Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania), Abigail Spanberger (Virginia), and Elissa Slotkin (Michigan). Politically, these representatives are on the opposite end of the Democratic spectrum from the Squad. They are centrists deeply entrenched in the security establishment. Spanberger and Slotkin are both former CIA agents. Crow was a paratroop commander in Iraq. Houlahan is an Air Force veteran who rose to the rank of captain. Sherrill is a Navy veteran, a former helicopter pilot.

Their letter is evidence that the military industrial elite now has grave misgivings about both Biden’s nearly unquestioning support for Israel’s war.

The letter, succinct and forceful, is worth reading to the end: