Politics / How Long Can Joe Biden Keep Hiding From His Own Voters? Unable to defend his Israel/Palestine policy, the president has gone into the Witness Protection Program.

President Joe Biden announces the cancellation of an additional $1.2 billion in student loan debt at the Julian Dixon Library in Culver City, Calif.—far from any possible protests over his policy towards Israel’s war in Gaza. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Here are a few truths that might seem almost too banal to even need to be put into words: Politics is about meeting people. The skilled politician is a people person, someone who is good at glad-handing, back-slapping, and baby-kissing. In an election, a politician should try to get his message out to as many people as possible—ideally in large rallies that energize core supporters who then return to the community to promote the message to their neighbours. The genuinely great politicians of our era—Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and (leaving his vile agenda aside) Donald Trump—are like rock stars in their ability to command and enthrall large crowds.

These might all seem like all-too-obvious platitudes, but Biden is recklessly defying this view of politics—and his own life-long political instincts. Until the launching of his 2019 presidential campaign Biden was the quintessential meet-and-greet pol, happiest when he was on the hustings firing up the Democratic faithful. As he advanced in age, Biden’s ability to maintain a punishing campaign schedule diminished. That didn’t matter for Biden’s successful 2020 presidential run, where he was helped by the Covid pandemic, which allowed him to run what The New York Times described as a “cloistered campaign” that relied on digital fireside chats in place of large assemblies.

As Biden geared up for his reelection bid in 2023, there were reports that the “cloistered campaign” would be refashioned into a “Rose Garden campaign.” This was a traditional mode for a president seeking a second term: do plenty of photo ops in the White House lawn and on the tarmac outside of Air Force One to emphasize that the choice is between an experienced commander in chief and a risky change of course.

Biden’s faltering poll numbers made a Rose Garden campaign chancy. Unfortunately, the alternative the Biden campaign has settled on is an even bigger gamble: a bizarre new innovation we can call the Witness Protection Program campaign. These days, it often seems easier to find a mafioso who ratted out his cronies than the president of the United States.

Battered by criticism of his administration’s unconditional support for Israel’s brutal campaign in Gaza, with his zealous retro-Zionism turning off not just Arab Americans and a wide swath of younger voters but also a majority of the Democratic Party—and clearly fearful of images of the president being confront by protesters—the White House is now arranging to have the president meet as few of his supporters as possible. This innovative form of mobilizing the base comes after more than 100,000 voters in the Michigan Democratic primary voted “uncommitted.”

This strong vote of no confidence from some of the most active and engaged Democrats came in a crucial state that Biden won in 2020 by only about 150,000 votes. On February 28, The New York Times reported that some Biden supporters were afraid to even talk to Michigan voters. According to the Times, “Other would-be Biden surrogates were asked to travel to Michigan and declined because they did not want to engage with Gaza protesters, according to people familiar with the negotiations.”