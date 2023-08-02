Politics / A Longtime Political Organizer in AOC’s District Says She’s the Real Deal She has used her skills to win concrete, historic political victories.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a House Oversight Committee hearing. (Drew Angerer / Getty) (Drew Angerer / Getty)

Today’s socialist movement is the US’s strongest in generations, thanks mainly to the 81,000 member strong Democratic Socialists of America. The highly engaged of the DSA base has elected over 100 openly declared socialists to local, state, and federal offices.

As a longtime DSA organizer living in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s district, I have seen firsthand how the most prominent of these post-Bernie socialists in office has contributed to historic political victories in New York State.

Still, most of us came to socialism to see programs like Medicare For All become reality. The chasm between enacting such policies and our present reality provides an ideal space for new kinds of cynicism to fester, often directed toward these electeds themselves.

This cynicism’s latest stage is epitomized by blogger Freddie DeBoer’s recent New York piece, “AOC Is Just a Regular Old Democrat Now.” To reach its hand-wringing conclusion, it looks at a series of mostly symbolic acts to determine that AOC and her fellow Squad members have hit a political dead end.

Frustratingly, DeBoer makes the exact argument he accuses AOC supporters of: ignoring concrete wins entirely. His failure to do so reveals the flaw inherent in nearly every prominent argument about what socialists in office should or shouldn’t be doing. Namely: that before debating what these electeds should do, we must understand what they can do.

Fortunately, even my own limited experience with AOC’s organizing shows that what they can do is a lot more than symbolic.

In 2020, DSA discovered that NRG, a multinational fossil fuel company, was close to breaking ground on a new fracked gas plant in Astoria’s “Asthma Alley.” We started the No Astoria NRG Fracked Gas Plant campaign, built a coalition of climate organizations, and after a two-year fight that brought in thousands of residents, won.

This was a historic victory: the first time a fossil fuel project has ever been rejected specifically on climate grounds in the United States. Equally important, it set a long overdue precedent that new gas plants could no longer be built in New York.

AOC elevated this campaign in such a way that it’s unlikely we could have won without her. Exposing the project was key to throwing a wrench in the nearly rubber-stamped process, and as our on-the-ground organizing sparked local attention, AOC used her media profile to blow it up into a major story.

Similarly, she held highly visible events that brought residents into our organizing we never could have otherwise reached. But her less-visible work was equally key. On the constituent side, her campaign worked to deep-canvass constituents and build public opposition (which I learned when I received a call about it myself)—all while working behind the scenes alongside our socialist state legislators to organize other politicians in opposition.