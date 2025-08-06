Politics / With Alligator Alcatraz, Empire’s Tyranny Has Come Home The Florida migrant gulag is what happens when the depravities of colonialist foreign policy are turned inward.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer looks on as protesters gather to demand the closure of the immigrant detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz” at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 22, 2025. (Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

They’re calling it “Alligator Alcatraz”—a sprawling migrant detention center deep in the Florida wetlands, surrounded by flood zones, razor wire, and a sense of menace. Crawling with both literal and governmental predators, it was built not just to process but to intimidate. ICE buses arrive daily. Surveillance cameras and National Guard patrols make clear: This is a prison, not a sanctuary. Those deemed “unwelcome” in this country will be caged here and forgotten.

Officials claim the facility will redefine the deportation pipeline. They’re right—just not how they think. That’s because Alligator Alcatraz isn’t a new invention. It’s the latest incarnation of a system designed not to welcome the displaced but to contain, punish, and erase them. It’s the logical endpoint of decades of militarized US policy at home and abroad.

In June, President Trump bypassed California’s governor and deployed Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles to assist ICE raids in residential neighborhoods. Military personnel patrolled school drop-offs and hospitals. Cameras rolled as families were separated on sidewalks. Days later, Trump publicly suggested that Zohran Mamdani—a US citizen and New York mayoral candidate of South Asian descent—should be arrested and deported.

This isn’t a glitch in the system. It is the system—warnings embedded in spectacle.

We are not witnessing a sudden surge in xenophobia. We are witnessing the convergence of histories—immigration enforcement, racial control, and foreign policy merging into one carceral project. The result is a domestic counterinsurgency machine, refined over decades, now turned inward.

Start in Guatemala, 1954. The CIA overthrew Jacobo Árbenz after he threatened to redistribute land and cut into US business interests. The coup plunged the country into a civil war that lasted 36 years, killed more than 200,000 people, and sent refugees fleeing north. Many of those refugees or their descendants could now face detention or deportation.

The pattern repeated across the region. The US-backed ousting of Salvador Allende in Chile. The civil war in El Salvador, where American funded armed death squads and displaced nearly a quarter of the population. In Honduras, the 2009 US-backed coup sparked a political collapse that is still driving tens of thousands north to the border each year.

These migrations trace the scars of US foreign policy. As historian Greg Grandin writes, Latin America became “empire’s workshop”—a testing ground for counterinsurgency tactics that would eventually return home.

When migrants arrive at the southern border, they’re crossing fault lines created by the US through military aid, economic coercion, and covert operations. The so-called border crisis isn’t the product of random chaos. It’s the empire’s return flow.

In the 1980s, Cold War logic fused with the War on Drugs. Surveillance expanded. Local police were militarized. Poor and immigrant neighborhoods were redefined as threat zones. After 9/11, things intensified again. Techniques refined in Iraq and Afghanistan— biometric tracking, drone surveillance, predictive policing—were imported wholesale into immigration enforcement. ICE, DHS, and CBP absorbed a wartime logic.