Politics / Can Aftyn Behn Stun the GOP in Tennessee Next Week? The Democrat has a real chance to flip a deep-red congressional seat. In an exclusive interview, she explains why her bid is shaking up the politics of 2025 (and maybe 2026).

Democratic congressional candidate State Representative Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, attends a campaign event during the special election for the seventh district, on Thursday, November 13, 2025. (George Walker IV / AP)

In the suburban and rural counties around Nashville, Tennessee, drivers passing under the bridges above area highways are witnessing a new phenomenon: “bridge brigades” holding aloft American flags, cheering, and pointing to brightly lit signs urging “Vote Aftyn.”

What’s striking is that “Aftyn” is a Democrat—State Representative Aftyn Behn—who is running what looks to be a competitive race for an open congressional seat in a historically Republican and, more recently, pro-Trump district.

Republicans have taken a beating recently, what with the sweeping rejection of Republican candidates in the November 4 off-year elections for the governorships of New Jersey and Virginia, along with victories for Democrats in three Pennsylvania State Supreme Court seats, state and local posts in Georgia, legislative seats in Mississippi, and so many other contests around the country. But if Behn, a 36-year-old former community organizer, can win the special election in Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District on December 2, she might pull off the biggest upset of the year. That’s because, unlike Democrats in some of the other marquee 2025 contests, she’s fighting to flip a seat where the party has not been competitive for a long time.

And fresh data suggests she’s within range of a win. Emerson College Polling, one of the most respected survey research groups in the country, released a poll Wednesday morning that has Behn at 46 percent, versus 48 percent for corporate Republican Matt Van Epps.

With at least 5 percent of the voters in the Tennessee district undecided, this is now a “within-the-margin-of-error” race that Behn says she can win. “I woke up with the energy of a thousand Dolly Partons,” she said as she was canvassing Wednesday morning. To voters, especially the young people that her campaign has energized, Behn announced, “You have the opportunity of a lifetime to flip a congressional district.”

In a district that has been so Republican red for so long, this is still an uphill race. But national Democrats, activist groups such as Progressive Democrats of America (PDA), and a growing number of pundits share Behn’s view that something is big happening in Tennessee this fall. In addition to the encouraging poll numbers, her campaign notes that The Cook Political Report has moved the race from “Solid Republican” to “Lean Republican” and that early voting patterns have suggested that Democratic enthusiasm is surging.

That’s got Republicans scared. On Tuesday, President Trump took to social media—employing urgent ALL-CAPS messaging—to try to pump up enthusiasm among Republicans in the district. And as national GOP committees and their conservative allies are mounting a last-minute ad blitz on Nashville TV, The New York Times reports: “Republicans have grown nervous about a House special election that could show whether the political environment continues to shift leftward.”

Even as the president and right-wing special interests try to stop her, however, Behn says frustration with Trump’s economic policies and erratic approach to governing have opened a rare pathway for her candidacy.

“With all the chaos of Washington, I think a lot of voters have the same sentiment of [asking]: Why would we send another Republican to go up to a government, a system, which they broke?” Behn explains in an interview with The Nation.

“I think a lot of people gave Trump a chance,” Behn says of the 2024 election, in which the Republican swept back into power with a GOP-led Congress. But “after nine months of absolute chaos, people’s bank accounts haven’t increased, the grocery costs haven’t decreased, and people are still struggling.”