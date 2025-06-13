This Week

ABCs of a Coup

Erection set.

Click here to download and use my No Kings image for free

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Former New York State governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo claims that “housing is a top priority.” A dig into his track record says something very different.

Tracy Rosenthal

All Mothers Deserve to See Their Daughters Return

A mural in Oaxaca honoring the disappeared women.

OppArt / URTARTE

US Senator Alex Padilla speaks to reporters outside of the Wilshire Federal Building, after he was forcibly removed from a news conference being held by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in Los Angeles on June 12, 2025.

After law enforcement assaulted Senator Alex Padilla, we know: We are the only guardrails. Show up at a “No Kings” rally Saturday.

Joan Walsh

A statue of Thomas Paine in Paris.

Americans have a right to assemble and a right to petition for the redress of grievances. They will use those rights this weekend to resist Trumpism.

John Nichols

Boiling Summer Heat

Amphibians are dying to warn us.

OppArt / Peter Kuper

ABC News suspended journalist Terry Moran over a social media post calling President Donald Trump and his policy strategist Stephen Miller “world-class haters.”

Terry Moran’s only mistake was speaking honestly at a time when loyalty to the presidency supersedes journalistic integrity.

Chris Lehmann