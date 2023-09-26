A Federal Judge Declares DACA Illegal Again

A Federal Judge Declares DACA Illegal Again

A Federal Judge Declares DACA Illegal Again

Deferred action for childhood arrivals. The fate of hundreds of thousands of immigrants is caught in an endless court fight (DACA recipients in the program will continue to have some protections, but new applicants won’t be able to apply.)

Felipe Galindo
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Felipe GalindoFelipe Galindo works in illustration, cartooning, animation, fine art and public art. His award-winning work is published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Narrative, and Mad. He is the creator of “Manhatitlan: Mexican and American Cultures Intertwined.”


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 8:30 am

A Federal Judge Declares DACA Illegal Again

Felipe Galindo
Today 5:30 am

Want to Know How Far-Reaching the Right-Wing Movement Against Free Expression in Schools Is?

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Today 5:00 am

Donald Trump Calls Reporting the News a Capital Offense

Chris Lehmann
Today 5:00 am

How J.D. Vance’s Bad Tweets Explain Modern Conservatism

Ginny Hogan
Today 5:00 am
Campaigns and Elections

The UAW Strike Inspires Anti-Union Hysteria—and Lies— From GOP Presidential Contenders

John Nichols

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith