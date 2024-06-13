Wake-Up Alarm!

Wake-Up Alarm!

Wake-Up Alarm!

The hottest recorded 12 months in history.

Peter Kuper
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Flipboard
Pocket

Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Dear reader,

I hope you enjoyed the article you just read. It’s just one of the many deeply-reported and boundary-pushing stories we publish everyday at The Nation. In a time of continued erosion of our fundamental rights and urgent global struggles for peace, independent journalism is now more vital than ever.

As a Nation reader, you are likely an engaged progressive who is passionate about bold ideas. I know I can count on you to help sustain our mission-driven journalism.

This month, we’re kicking off an ambitious Summer Fundraising Campaign with the goal of raising $15,000. With your support, we can continue to produce the hard-hitting journalism you rely on to cut through the noise of conservative, corporate media. Please, donate today.

A better world is out there—and we need your support to reach it.

Onwards,

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Editorial Director and Publisher, The Nation

Peter Kuper Peter Kuper is a cartoonist and co–art director of OppArt.


Ad Policy
x

Latest from the nation

Today 8:30 am

Wake-Up Alarm!

Peter Kuper
Today 5:30 am

The Rev. James M. Lawson Jr., 1928–2024

Peter Dreier
Today 5:30 am

What’s Old About Biden? (It Isn’t His Age.)

Katrina vanden Heuvel
Today 5:00 am
Campaigns and Elections

Why So Much Depends Upon Jamaal Bowman Beating AIPAC

Hadas Thier
Today 5:00 am

An Extreme Anti-Immigrant Law Could Threaten Undocumented Youth in Texas

Lajward Zahra

editor's picks

VIDEO: People in Denmark Are a Lot Happier Than People in the United States. Here’s Why.

The Nation

Historical Amnesia About Slavery Is a Tool of White Supremacy

Mychal Denzel Smith