Climate Change Isn’t Child’s Play

The powerful El Niño weather event and climate change have pushed global temperatures to new heights.

Felipe Galindo
Check out all installments in the OppArt series.

Felipe GalindoFelipe Galindo works in illustration, cartooning, animation, fine art and public art. His award-winning work is published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Narrative, and Mad. He is the creator of “Manhatitlan: Mexican and American Cultures Intertwined.”


