Walmart Worship Journalists adore the CEO of the world’s largest retailer.

Doug McMillon during the 2024 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. (David Paul Morris / Getty Images)

All hail Doug McMillon.

Since his announcement in mid-November that he plans to retire early next year as the chief executive of Walmart, McMillon has been basking in tributes. During his 12-year reign atop the world’s largest retailer, Walmart’s annual revenue has increased by nearly $200 billion, to $681 billion. Its stock price has risen more than 300 percent, handily outperforming the S&P 500. And its market capitalization has surpassed $900 million.

What those numbers conceal, however, is Walmart’s contribution to the nation’s stark economic divide. And the press has blithely ignored it.

“Walmart’s chief executive, Doug McMillon, will step down on Jan. 31,” The New York Times bullishly observed, “completing a 12-year run that moved the company from a staid brick-and-mortar retailer to a formidable challenger to Amazon, making the big-box store the envy of many in the retail industry.” McMillon “leaves Walmart in a strong position after years of work repositioning it as a formidable digital player and more competitive employer.” “I can’t overstate how difficult it is to take a company with such a strong legacy and make it competitive in today’s environment, given the pace of change,” Joanna Starek, an adviser to chief executives, told the Times.

In an effort to improve its relationship with its 2.1 million workers worldwide, the paper went on, Walmart under McMillon “has boosted wages as it sought to compete for talented employees, raising both its base salary for US store managers and starting hourly wages for its store workers.” The company “has also started to win over a new type of customer who may go to its website for delivery of not just low-priced clothing, home goods and groceries but also items like the $4,000 Louis Vuitton bags it now sells.”

Some pertinent details were missing from the Times account. While wages at Walmart have increased under McMillon—from an average of $12 an hour in 2015—they are still very low. The average hourly rate of a “field associate” (as Walmart calls its cashiers, stockers, and other hands-on workers) is just over $18, which works out to about $36,000 a year—far below a living wage in most of the country. In 2023, Walmart adopted a new wage structure under which most new employees would receive the lowest possible wage for the store hiring them—as little as $14 in some regions.

Walmart did expand other benefits, including parental leave, job training, and free college and technical education. It did so not out of any burst of benevolence but rather a need to reduce turnover, which was proving costly. Even with the wage increase, Walmart pays less than other retailers, including Costco (where starting clerks earn $20 to $21 an hour and top-tier ones $32) and Target. In surveys of worker satisfaction, Walmart significantly lags both those retailers.

McMillon’s compensation for the year ending February 1, meanwhile, totaled around $27.4 million ($1.5 million in base salary plus stock awards and bonuses). Walmart’s top six executives received a combined compensation of about $100 million. In addition, McMillon owns more than 4 million shares of Walmart stock, worth about $500 million.

In the view of The Wall Street Journal, McMillon was worth every penny. “Why CEOs Get Paid So Much,” ran the headline over an editorial extolling his tenure. It cited McMillon’s expansion of Walmart’s e-commerce business, his integration of AI into store management, and his adept managing of Trump’s tariffs. In addition to the spurt in the company’s stock, the Journal observed, Walmart “has increased wages and benefits” for its workers. Noting that big business today is a political target on the left and the right, it urged readers to “compare the wealth created over the last decade by Walmart and the performance of the federal government, and weep for the feds.” While Walmart’s success wasn’t the result of McMillon alone, “its profits have allowed hundreds of thousands of Americans to buy homes, pay tuition, and save for a comfortable retirement. The Gen Z socialists now rising in politics won’t admit it, but they are living off the prosperity created by wealth creators like Walmart’s CEO.”