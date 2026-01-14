Ro Khanna Has a New Tech Social Contract for California’s Oligarchs

As Peter Thiel and other fat cats threaten to flee California over a billionaire tax, Khanna is calling their bluff. Edit

Representative Ro Khanna speaks at an “End Fossil Fuel” rally near the US Capitol on June 29, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Silicon Valley Representative Ro Khanna has the distinction of representing more billionaires than any other member of Congress. Despite this—or maybe because of it—he’s backing a state-level proposal that has infuriated some of his wealthiest constituents: a billionaire tax.

The measure could appear on ballots this year, and if passed by voters, would apply a one-time, 5 percent tax on billionaires who were residing in California as of the first day of 2026. The state would collect payments in 2027, and funds would be sorted into a dedicated account, with much of the proceeds specifically earmarked for healthcare funding.

“All this is saying is, ‘You’ve created unprecedented wealth. We want to make sure that there’s some shared prosperity, that there is some benefit to the working and the middle class,” Khanna told me in an interview.

In response, a consortium of tech billionaires—Palantir cofounder Peter Thiel, Google cofounder Larry Page, and venture capitalist turned Trump 2.0’s crypto and AI czar David Sacks among them—have threatened to leave the state for the greener pastures of onshore tax havens like Texas or Florida.

Really, though, all these shaking fists and revving private jet engines mean one thing: The measure might actually work.

Thanks to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, California’s Medicaid program is set to lose $190 billion over the next ten years. This is on top of increasing housing insecurity, stagnating wages, and the systematic shutdown of clinics and rural hospitals across the state. Meanwhile, in Silicon Valley, 15 percent of wealth—in a region that is itself home to nearly one-third of the value of America’s stock market—is owned by just nine households. This can’t hold.

The billionaire tax promises immediate relief to these countervailing crises. Proposed by healthcare unions, it would fund healthcare, education, and food assistance programs in California—and functionally neutralize some of the egregious tax breaks carved out for billionaires by the OBBA.

And beyond its impact on the Golden State, this measure would set a precedent. It was one thing for Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to include wealth taxes in their 2020 campaign platforms; it’d be another entirely to see one play out in California—the state Democrats nationwide turn to as a laboratory for experiments in progressive public policy. From being the first in the nation to implement a $15 minimum wage to taking the most aggressive posture on climate and clean energy, California has broadened the bounds of what is politically possible time and again. A wealth tax success story would offer a model for lawmakers everywhere.