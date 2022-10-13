In hurricane season the old trees

suffer. Especially the ones

standing alone. Their roots no

match for a summer wind

churning at sea, inhaling slights

and salt air, then rushing

to shore flicking buses and restaurants

aside, erasing the past. One hard gust

and they’re gone. In groups

live oaks can survive, even at 130 m.p.h.

So will buttonwood, otherwise known as

the American sycamore, which will grow huge

with deep soil and a few neighbors.

But these days to be sturdy is to bend.

So the dogwood and jelly palm,

the pygmy date and crape myrtle,

hardy limestone shrubs, boxleaf stopper,

they don’t ask for much

are happy to guard a house, form a

windbreak, while one newscaster after another

exits a blacked-out SUV in their slickers

to stand in driving rain to prove

their heroism as they give us more time,

more time.