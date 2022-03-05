When asked Why here?
Mao said We didn’t pick it
Here is a slab of If
Here is a set of appropriate roles; armed in cinema
Armed against No one was here
I see you, us. Someday
Our arthropod utterance
Intention alone is not dialectical
or petroleum or vaccine patents
Is it too late for analysis?
What filled me with the limbs of little girls, plumes
of suicide, what fed my grandparents rotting vegetables
rationed in the camp of illegal flowers
Unrepentant, sunlight can lay
eggs like a spider mother, a season before death
Love has ruined my life
Love made useful by class—
remnants of murdered trees, imaginary debts
Translated into adhesive, anemone venom
green slippers at the portal of beetles
I have come to terms with failure
as a contrabass in the spine,
implacable echo of goddamn
I still love the people
more