First breath, best breath.

I don’t mean anything by that.

Shale over shale.

I concentrate on acts

to keep from repeating

words in my head.

I sit up and copy them

in bed.

“So, so glad

I’m not doing that.

So glad I’m not

the one doing that.”

These waves slide over

gray shingled sand.

One covers another

as the first draws back.

Best breath, first breath.