To practice the virtues, you’ll need to ask

What a virtuous person would do in a situation

Like this one, here in the health-food restaurant,

After witnessing the young father, two tables away,

Slap his son for spilling a glass of orange juice.

Is it time to practice courage by boldly

Confronting the father for his fierce impatience?

Or should a commitment to justice prompt you

To remain unnoticed so you can follow the pair

When they leave the restaurant on the chance

Of including a license number or street address

In your sharply worded report to Social Services?

Or is the appropriate virtue here humility,

The recognition you might do more harm

By having the boy placed in a foster family,

Unless you could verify that his new parents

Would try as hard as you believe you would try

If the boy were yours? Can you muster the confidence

That if the father throws down his napkin

After you scold him, and walks out, as if to say,

Try fathering for yourself, you’ll jump at the chance,

Suddenly sure of a well of kindness within you

Deeper than any you felt this morning

When you left the hermitage of your leafy side street

And entered the world? But if you’re too upset

By what you’ve witnessed to wait for this opportunity,

And make your getaway just after the slap,

Hope may be the virtue you’ll turn to first,

The hope that the father regretted his anger

As soon as he showed it, that he’s hidden his shame

Beneath a pose of cool reserve that may succeed

In fooling those who witnessed the incident

But not the culprit, not himself.