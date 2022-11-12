it was something about the bounce in my step,

in the rippling jiggle of my belly & breasts,

something about the periwinkle painted pinkies,

the purple pointers, the chipping its own kind

of fashioning, something about the bend

of the wrist, of the flick, about the way it shares

the blunt, something about passing, breaths

falsetto’d, about the difficulty of altitudes—

& maybe less how & why, more when & where—

all of the comings in & out, something about pride

with a sibling fear of my own body, someone

checking the clock, how a sentence shivers,

something about my sentient shivering, everything

about how i’m too sensitive sometimes, too

sensual, something suspect & censured,

something to do with attunement, with pulses

in the blood, something about water & thickness

& viscosity, something more like nectar, yeah,

like golden honey, like golden bees & their buzzing

geographies—the gut brain in the hive mind,

something closer to how land shifts & water waves & waves,

something like the supple becoming of flora & fungi, then,

of drifting pollen, yeah, reaching closer to something

in how limbs can reach & how nails reach in that reach

like a camera eye zooming in, out, in, all a single take